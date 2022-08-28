New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A beach nourishment project is moving a step closer to completion in Surf City after the plans faced several setbacks.

Sunday, the town announced that a new sand dune construction project will be moving forward after the neighboring North Topsail Beach backed out.

“We are thankful to North Topsail Beach for working along with us as they were seeking deauthorization which allows us to move forward,” wrote Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin. “Since they declined the project, we can now move on with our part.”

Surf City is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on the now town-exclusive project. The USACE is now working on a General Re-evaluation Report (GRR) to define the scope of the effort and the economics for the town.

“After a hard-fought battle, we are finally one step closer to seeing our project begin,” continued Medlin.

This federal project will significantly increase the amount of sand on Surf City beaches with the new dune projected to be 25 feet wide and 15 feet above the NGVD 29 mean sea level.

Construction will also include a berm with a crown width of 50 feet and a top elevation of 7 feet above NGVD 29.

“We are pleased that we have identified a clear path to move forward together on this project,” wrote Colonel Benjamin Bennett, Commander of the Wilmington District at USACE. “Construction of this beach is one of our top priorities and we look forward to seeing it through to protect lives and property in the area from coastal storms.”

Approval and authorization of the GRR is expected as soon as possible, but there are more steps to be taken before construction can begin.

Leaders will need to sign a project partnership agreement between the town and USACE and easement acquisitions as required.

Still, the project has an estimated 2024 completion.

