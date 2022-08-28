Free school supplies and gift cards for teachers to prepare for the school year

By Merit Morgan
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Teachers across the state are preparing for a new school year to begin.

The Pentecostals of Greenville provided inspiration and free goodies for them at an “Educators Sunday.”

Teachers were given free breakfast, bags full of school supplies, and a gift card to Target in efforts to help prepare them for the first day of school.

One science teacher at R.H. Rose High School, Jerri Lynn Cox, appreciates the love and support.

“You can’t go wrong by being welcomed by any community that embraces a teacher,” said Cox. “We love our kids and these people are loving on us so that we get to love on our kids even more.”

Associate Pastor Obi Chukwu likes getting to know the educators in the community.

“I look forward to just talking with the teachers, seeing how excited they are because it’s the beginning of school and just to let them know that they are loved and appreciated and with everything that they’re dealing with, we do notice, and we see them, said Chukwu.

