Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase

Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.
Ozay Richardson was arrested in Pitt County early Friday morning.(PCSO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after trying to run away from deputies at a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:00 Friday morning near Airport and Old River Roads.

Detectives with the special operations unit, the patrol division, and the K9 unit were performing the traffic stop when a man ran from his car.

Deputies identified the suspect as Ozay Richardson and found narcotics on him.

Richardson is at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and a federal detainer with no bond for federal parole violation.

He faces possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, resist, delay, and obstruct of a public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and...
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes, found and arrested

Latest News

Jim Duncan's Web Weather 08-28-22
Merit's PKG
Free school supplies and gift cards for teachers to prepare for the school year
Car chase leads to arrest of repeat criminal, new drug and impaired driving charges
Car chase leads to arrest of repeat criminal, new drug and impaired driving charges
New sand dune project moving forward at one Eastern Carolina beach