Federal fugitive arrested in Pitt County after chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office after trying to run away from deputies at a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:00 Friday morning near Airport and Old River Roads.

Detectives with the special operations unit, the patrol division, and the K9 unit were performing the traffic stop when a man ran from his car.

Deputies identified the suspect as Ozay Richardson and found narcotics on him.

Richardson is at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and a federal detainer with no bond for federal parole violation.

He faces possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, resist, delay, and obstruct of a public officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

