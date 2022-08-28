DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week.

Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.

After detaining several people and breaking up the fight, law enforcement learned that someone was brandishing a firearm and pointing it at others.

James Reddick, 49, was identified as that subject and told deputies he was a licensed bail bondsman.

The Sheriff’s Office determined Reddick was no longer licensed in the state and search the car he and 29-year-old Jessica Lopez were driving.

Deputies took drugs and multiple firearms from the vehicle and arrested both.

Reddick was charged with trafficking opioid by possession and transport, maintaining a vehicle for sale of controlled substance, going armed to the terror of the public, unlicensed bail bondsman, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

Lopez was charged with trafficking opioid by possession and transport and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

