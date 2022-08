WITN End Zone Week Two - Part Two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE- WEEK TWO

Greene Central 32, Kinston 20

East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 14

Northampton County 28, Washington 21

SouthWest Edgecombe 31, North Edgecombe 6

North Pitt 52, Manteo 28

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Clinton 18

Princeton 58, East Duplin 57

Riverside-Martin 52, South Creek 0

Southside 27, Washington County 20

Parrott Academy 22, Bear Grass Charter 18

