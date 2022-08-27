WITN End Zone Week Two - Part One

Havelock, New Bern, and Conley get to 2-0, Rose falls on road
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK TWO

HAVELOCK 61, WEST CARTERET 0

#5 NEW BERN 61, WILLOW SPRING 0

D.H. CONLEY 35, CARY 0

#21 CLEVELAND 43, J.H. ROSE 28

WEST CRAVEN 23, SOUTH CENTRAL 12

NEW HANOVER 37, NORTHSIDE JACKSONVILLE 14

AREA SCORES

Brunswick Academy, Va. 61, Pungo Christian 26

Camden County 48, Perquimans 0

Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11

Chocowinity Southside 27, Washington County 20

Clayton Cleveland 43, Greenville Rose 28

Croatan 56, Pamlico County 38

East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 14

Greene Central 32, Kinston 20

Jacksonville 38, Jacksonville White Oak 6

New Bern 61, Willow Spring 0

Northampton County 28, Washington 21

Northern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 6

Pikeville Aycock 44, Eastern Wayne 8

Richlands 7, Southwest Onslow 6

Seven Springs Spring Creek 28, Lejeune 26

Swansboro 33, South Lenoir 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Clinton 18

Warsaw Kenan 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 3

Wayne Christian 33, Rocky Mount Prep 0

