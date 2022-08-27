WITN End Zone Week Two - Part One
Havelock, New Bern, and Conley get to 2-0, Rose falls on road
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK TWO
HAVELOCK 61, WEST CARTERET 0
#5 NEW BERN 61, WILLOW SPRING 0
D.H. CONLEY 35, CARY 0
#21 CLEVELAND 43, J.H. ROSE 28
WEST CRAVEN 23, SOUTH CENTRAL 12
NEW HANOVER 37, NORTHSIDE JACKSONVILLE 14
AREA SCORES
Brunswick Academy, Va. 61, Pungo Christian 26
Camden County 48, Perquimans 0
Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11
Chocowinity Southside 27, Washington County 20
Croatan 56, Pamlico County 38
East Carteret 29, Ayden-Grifton 14
Greene Central 32, Kinston 20
Jacksonville 38, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Northampton County 28, Washington 21
Northern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 6
Pikeville Aycock 44, Eastern Wayne 8
Richlands 7, Southwest Onslow 6
Seven Springs Spring Creek 28, Lejeune 26
Swansboro 33, South Lenoir 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Clinton 18
Warsaw Kenan 43, Holly Ridge Dixon 3
Wayne Christian 33, Rocky Mount Prep 0
