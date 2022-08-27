Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville.

Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning.

There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound to his leg.

Shortly later, officers learned that a 17-year-old boy showed up at the hospital, also suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives are still gathering evidence and interviewing, but they do not believe the shooting to be random.

This marks the third shooting in Greenville in the past week.

On Tuesday, police said a man was shot inside a car. Last Sunday, gunfire outside the Copper Beech Townhomes led police on a chase through the city.

Just outside of city limits, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated another deadly shooting on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox
Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and...
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes, found and arrested
Rocky Mount police
Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention
Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement
Statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement officers make over 180 arrests, ENC officials help