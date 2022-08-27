Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville.

Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning.

There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound to his leg.

Shortly later, officers learned that a 17-year-old boy showed up at the hospital, also suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Detectives are still gathering evidence and interviewing, but they do not believe the shooting to be random.

This marks the third shooting in Greenville in the past week.

On Tuesday, police said a man was shot inside a car. Last Sunday, gunfire outside the Copper Beech Townhomes led police on a chase through the city.

Just outside of city limits, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated another deadly shooting on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

