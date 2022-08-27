Statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement officers make over 180 arrests, ENC officials help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agents in the East worked with state alcohol law enforcement special agents to crack down on ABC-permitted businesses that broke state laws and regulations.

The busts came Thursday night with 189 arrests and 449 charges.

Of those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related, and 80 were drug related.

This comes after a summer-long operation of ALE special agents investigating underage deaths from alcohol-related crashes.

Special agents executed four search warrants, took six firearms, 78 fake identifications, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances.

21 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations.

The violation reports will be submitted to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission and could result in fines, suspensions or revocations of ABC permits.

Agencies who partnered in Thursday night’s effort included the US Army, NC Probation and Parole, NC License and Theft Bureau, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Police Department, and other deputies and officers from across the state.

The eastern areas of the statewide enforcement operation were focused in Washington and Greenville.

