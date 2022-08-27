Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis.

Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.

Drake was treated by on-scene EMS and taken to UNC Nash for non-life threatening injuries. She has since been treated and released.

During the investigation of the assault, officers found the suspect, 33-year-old Brian Torman inside of the Taco Bell in the Cobbs Corner Shopping Center.

Torman was still armed with the machete, but officers de-escalated the situation and took the man into custody with no further harm.

With the suspect in custody, police learned that he robbed another person before they got to the scene.

The victim was not injured and was identified as Levon Applewhite, 57.

An involuntary commitment order was obtained for Torman, along with a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Torman is receiving treatment at UNC Nash Hospital and will be served the outstanding warrants upon his release.

All officers involved in the arrest has de-escalation training in their careers with the Rocky Mount Police Department.

