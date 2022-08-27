Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention

Rocky Mount police
Rocky Mount police(City of Rocky Mount)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis.

Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.

Drake was treated by on-scene EMS and taken to UNC Nash for non-life threatening injuries. She has since been treated and released.

During the investigation of the assault, officers found the suspect, 33-year-old Brian Torman inside of the Taco Bell in the Cobbs Corner Shopping Center.

Torman was still armed with the machete, but officers de-escalated the situation and took the man into custody with no further harm.

With the suspect in custody, police learned that he robbed another person before they got to the scene.

The victim was not injured and was identified as Levon Applewhite, 57.

An involuntary commitment order was obtained for Torman, along with a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Torman is receiving treatment at UNC Nash Hospital and will be served the outstanding warrants upon his release.

All officers involved in the arrest has de-escalation training in their careers with the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox
Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and...
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes, found and arrested
Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement
Statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement officers make over 180 arrests, ENC officials help