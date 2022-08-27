Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says what started out as a traffic stop led to a multi-state investigation and a total of five arrests on meth charges.

Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman says in July they stopped a car with Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman of Kinston inside.

Wineman says they seized fentanyl, cash, and a gun from the car. He says a search of Price’s home turned up five more guns, one of which was stolen, and a large amount of ammo.

While in jail, investigators say Price was planning to have meth brought into Eastern Carolina.

That led to three more arrests and the recovery of 500 grams of meth and a stolen handgun.

Price faces eight charges, including trafficking meth and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $350,000.

Pittman is charged with three offenses, including possession of a controlled substance. His bond is $3,000.

Corey Warren of Hobucken, Darren Tallman of Cove City, and Kimberly Gray of Cove City are all charged with conspiring to traffic meth.

Bond for Warren and Tallman is $125,000 each. Bond for Gray is $50,000.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
12 of the 36 people arrested
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months

Latest News

Beaufort County Schools recover from staffing shortages
Beaufort Co. Schools recover from staff shortages
Beaufort Co. Schools recover from staff shortages
This image from police-worn body cam video and contained in the statement of facts supporting...
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox