Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says what started out as a traffic stop led to a multi-state investigation and a total of five arrests on meth charges.

Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman says in July they stopped a car with Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman of Kinston inside.

Wineman says they seized fentanyl, cash, and a gun from the car. He says a search of Price’s home turned up five more guns, one of which was stolen, and a large amount of ammo.

While in jail, investigators say Price was planning to have meth brought into Eastern Carolina.

That led to three more arrests and the recovery of 500 grams of meth and a stolen handgun.

Price faces eight charges, including trafficking meth and possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $350,000.

Pittman is charged with three offenses, including possession of a controlled substance. His bond is $3,000.

Corey Warren of Hobucken, Darren Tallman of Cove City, and Kimberly Gray of Cove City are all charged with conspiring to traffic meth.

Bond for Warren and Tallman is $125,000 each. Bond for Gray is $50,000.

