Greenville man wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes, found and arrested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have taken a man into custody who was reported missing earlier this month and later wanted for burglary, kidnapping, and child sex crimes.

The Greenville Police Department says Clinton Jackson III was arrested in Ahoskie with the help of the department’s violent criminal apprehension team on Wednesday.

Jackson was originally reported missing on August 15, having been last seen in the Fairfax Avenue area. Police updated their search to include active warrants pending his arrest on August 18.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.