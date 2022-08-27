Free haircuts and backpacks given to students ahead of first day of school

Participating barbershops giveaway free haircuts through the Cops and Barbers program.
Participating barbershops giveaway free haircuts through the Cops and Barbers program.(Merit Morgan)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of kids are celebrating the last weekend of summer before loading up into school buses and getting back into the classroom.

It all takes preparation, from haircuts to backpacks.

On Saturday, those were given away for free through the Cops and Barbers program.

This sixth annual event has helped many kids and families prepare for the new school year.

Rising sixth grader, Matthew Hernandez, not only looks forward to a new style but also seeing an old friend.

“I like Travis because he’s nice and humble, and he’s also really good at doing hair,” said Hernandez.

Many people in the community have gratitude for this event and look forward to it each year.

“They’re doing the back-to-school thing and helping the kids in the community for back-to-school supplies which a lot of kids in the community need that can’t afford it,” said Amy Kesterson.

Thanks to barbershops giving back, students are gaining the confidence needed for a successful school year.

“My favorite thing about coming here is showing all of my friends and stuff all my new haircuts,” Hernandez revealed.

For those at the head of the classroom, the back-to-school events continue Sunday. The Pentecostals of Greenville invite teachers to breakfast, networking, and relaxation before the school year starts on Monday. Tickets can be found here.

