Elizabeth City Police investigating early morning homicide

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT
Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide after discovering a body.

The body was located in the 500 block of White St.

Police were responding to a call about gunshots being fired just after midnight when they found the body of Marcus Lee Moore, 29 of Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police are asking that anyone with information about this case contact them at (252) 335-4321 or contact the Elizabeth City Tipline at (252) 390-8477.

