CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
Deputies were called here around 11:50 a.m. Friday.
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
12 of the 36 people arrested
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months

Latest News

Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox
Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests
Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests
Police in Kansas City said a truck failed to clear the Independence Avenue Bridge on Friday.
Semitrailer fails to clear bridge; city planning more signage for truckers, officials say
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Russia blocks final document at nuclear treaty conference