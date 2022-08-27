Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Saturday with the Watermelon Jam and beer garden brews.

Gates for the concert open at 5:00 on Saturday evening. Festivalgoers can buy beer from local breweries in the concert area for the first year.

Several acts will provide the soundtrack for the evening:

  • 6:00 pm – Cooper Greer
  • 7:30 pm – Kylie Morgan
  • 9:00 pm – Jameson Rodgers

Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to talk with on-air talent.

Dave Jordan and Courtney Bunting will emcee the concert’s downbeat.

The last day of the fair is Sunday.

The Winterville Watermelon Festival takes place on the athletic fields in Winterville. For a full schedule of festival events, click here.

