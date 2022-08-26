Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night.
Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m.
Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more.
The festival continues on Saturday and into Sunday.
The Winterville Watermelon Festival takes place on the athletic fields in Winterville. For a full schedule of festival events, click here.
