WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night.

Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m.

Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more.

Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to talk with on-air talent.

The festival continues on Saturday and into Sunday.

The Winterville Watermelon Festival takes place on the athletic fields in Winterville. For a full schedule of festival events, click here.

