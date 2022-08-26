Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen in Ohio is fighting for his life after being gunned down while riding his bike, WOIO reports.

Curtis Jackson’s father said the 13-year-old has had five surgeries so far and has a long road to recovery.

“For this to happen to him in this kind of fashion -- it’s cold-blooded to be shot seven times then kicked,” his father said.

Curtis had just graduated middle school as valedictorian and was set to start high school next week.

Instead, he’s lying in a hospital bed.

“I whisper in his ear every night,” his dad said. “I whisper in his ear like it’s just me and you. I can’t let you out of my sight no more, it’s just me and you. Things happen. Life comes at you fast, but this one right here really hit home.”

Curtis’ father, also named Curtis Jackson, said his son was knocked off his bike and shot by a 15-year-old he considered a friend.

His son was shot four times in the chest, twice in the arm and a bullet grazed his head.

According to witnesses, the shooter allegedly kicked the 13-year-old in the head after shooting him and then ran away.

“It’s getting bad around here,” said Jackson. “It’s just the gun violence man and they’re getting younger and younger. My son is 13 years old; his birthday is Saturday.”

While it’s unclear when the teen will be released from the hospital, his father is hopeful Wednesday was his last surgery.

According to reports, the 15-year-old turned himself in to police.

