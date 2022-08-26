Saving Graces for Felines: Theo & Sybil

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines kittens for August 26 are Theo and Sybil.

Starting with Sybil, she is a hunter who parades around with her feathered toys like they are her ‘kill.’ She is hyper and always wants to know what the humans are up to.

On the other hand, Theo is an adventurer who likes to explore new places he has never been to. Compared to his sister, he is very chill and laid back, but always wants to be a part of the action. He loves to hang out in your arms as long as you keep petting him.

The brother and sister duo have been raised in a loving foster home, but now they need your help to find a more permanent solution, if you’re interested in adopting click here for more information.

