Public hearing held regarding World Cat air permit

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents of Pitt County gathered on Thursday for a chance to voice concerns regarding an air permit submitted by World Cat.

The company wants to build a boat manufacturing facility in Greenville, which the Department of Environmental Quality says would be a Title V facility.

The reason it would be classified as Title V is that it would have the potential to emit more than 100 tons per year of volatile organic compounds.

Some feel that the permit doesn’t consider the health of everyone, especially the workers.

“The way the economy is now we want to create jobs that are both economically viable for the next generation but are sustainable for the long-term health of our planet and its ecosystem,” said Jalin Dlampa, North of the Tar River Association Outreach Leader.

World Cat is required to obtain an air permit from DAQ before constructing the emission sources and starting operations.

The permit would require the facility to follow specific processes and install air pollution controls to reduce its emissions.

Former Greenville mayor Edward Carter says people should be able to live comfortably without having to worry about their health.

“People shouldn’t have to get out here and fight for basic clear air or for other things that are decent,” Carter said. “Always have to ward off really hazard things that are being placed around them, and it’s not happening it’s getting worse.”

Although DAQ reviewed the permit application and sought public input, people like Dlampa say they won’t be satisfied until it is denied.

“I hope that DAQ rejects this petition for the permit and that in the future both them and Greenville city council will work to bring economically viable and environmentally sustainable jobs in Greenville and Pitt County,” Dlampa said.

World Cat is headquartered in Tarboro and employs 180 people there. The Greenville facility would be built on Staton Road and add 60 jobs with annual salaries of $41,000 and bring nearly $2.5 million in payroll impact for Pitt County.

World Cat representatives were at the hearing but said they would not be able to comment on the permit.

