New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest.

Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.

Residents say police had Saratoga Lane closed off until around 2:00 p.m., telling homeowners to stay inside and keeping others out of the area who wanted to go home.

Police have yet to provide any details on exactly what was going on and if there were any arrests.

