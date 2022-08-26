Man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: ‘He’s sorry this happened’

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved...
Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved his request for deferred probation.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 20-year-old Texas man has been placed on felony deferred probation after pleading guilty in a sexual assault case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

KWTX reports Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges after Waco police arrested him in February 2020 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, State District Judge Thomas West approved Mack’s request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing.

Officials said West placed Mack on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Court documents stated the 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times. Officials said the 20-year-old was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent.

“He’s sorry this happened,” said Jason Darling, Mack’s attorney. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”

According to legal advisors, in deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
12 of the 36 people arrested
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months
Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident

Latest News

Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox
Showers for homeless
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about his career, COVID-19, and the threat of a Republican investigation against him.