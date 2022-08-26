Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance

BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond.

Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw.

The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company on Highway 50.

An arrest warrant said the man was armed with a knife.

Police said Haywood was from Holly Springs but had been staying in the area for the past few months.

