Man charged in Surf City hemp shop murder makes court appearance
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WITN) - A man who is accused of killing a woman at a Surf City hemp shop will be held without bond.
Charles Haywood made a brief first court appearance this afternoon in Burgaw.
The 22-year-old man is accused of robbing Margaret Bracey and killing the 42-year-old woman Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company on Highway 50.
An arrest warrant said the man was armed with a knife.
Police said Haywood was from Holly Springs but had been staying in the area for the past few months.
