Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that.

The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.

It’s a passion for animals that keeps Lenoir County SPCA President Tonya Adams excited to come to work every day.

“Just now I walked through to see the animals and that wagging of the tail gets me every time,” Adams said. “I cannot deny that animal, when they make eye contact with you and you can tell they’re happy to see you, I have to go rub on them and love on them.”

The nonprofit and open-door animal shelter takes in around 2,500 stray, neglected, abused, or surrendered animals from Lenoir County every year.

That number has grown over time. That’s why they say it’s time for their building to grow, too. Director Eileen Beeson is also excited.

“This little building here has housed us and done so well for us, but there is not enough space so space is definitely the biggest thing,” Beeson said. “But that’s not all, we’re looking for some upgraded equipment.”

Set to open in late 2023, construction is underway for a new facility. Board officials, employees, and members of the community gathered Thursday to break ground.

“It’s just time to build a bigger, better shelter,” Adams said. “It’s taken us 7 years to raise the money so we have bought some land and we actually broke ground this morning at 10:00, so it’s been a long day coming. We’re so super excited.”

Not only will the new state-of-the-art facility provide enhanced animal care as the population of pets continues growing, but it will also hold up-to-date technology for the vet techs to use.

