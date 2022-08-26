Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July

The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel prepared and confident in the classroom. (CNN)
By PAUL WISEMAN
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, according to a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8% in June, biggest jump since 1982, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.6% last month from a year earlier, Commerce said.

Inflation started rising sharply in the spring of 2021 as the economy rebounded with surprising speed from the short but devastating coronavirus recession a year earlier. Surging customer orders overwhelmed factories, ports and freightyards, leading to delays, shortages and higher prices.

The Fed was slow to respond to rising inflation, thinking it the temporary result of supply chain bottlenecks. But as prices continued to climb, the U.S. central bank moved aggressively, hiking its benchmark interest rate four times since March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
12 of the 36 people arrested
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months

Latest News

Annual Winterville Watermelon Festival returns
Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna suing Pfizer over vaccine technology
An 18-year-old was struck at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Monday.
Student struck by lightning on first day of college
Pet of The Week: Theo and Sybil
- clipped version