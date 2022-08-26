Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges

Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader
Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her.

Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms.

The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten guns and assorted jewelry from a home on Staton House Road back on July 29th.

On Monday, Pitt County deputies announced they were searching for the woman, while they had arrested Justin Strader, of Winterville, for the same crimes. He was caught in Wake County on Sunday.

The two have now been charged with ten counts of possessing a stolen firearm, ten counts of larceny of a firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Strader and Pollock were immediately identified as suspects, and detectives recovered nine of the ten stolen guns and some of the jewelry.

Pollock was jailed on a $222,000 secured bond and will be returned to Pitt County to stand trial.

