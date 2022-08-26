GOLDSBORO POLICE: Man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old

Goldsboro police
Goldsboro police(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in Goldsboro.

Police say the sexual assault report was filed on August 18 against someone the young person knows.

Following an investigation, Joseph Johnson Sr. was charged with one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Johnson who turned himself in was given a $50,000 secured bond.

He is at the Wayne County jail and his first appearance is set for Friday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
12 of the 36 people arrested
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months

Latest News

Annual Winterville Watermelon Festival returns
Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday
Pet of The Week: Theo and Sybil
- clipped version
Saving Graces for Felines: Theo & Sybil
Saving Graces for Felines: Theo & Sybil
A picture of Sgt. Nicole Gee rests upon a pair of combat boots at a memorial outside of Camp...
Candlelight vigil to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul one year ago