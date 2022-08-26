GOLDSBORO POLICE: Man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in Goldsboro.

Police say the sexual assault report was filed on August 18 against someone the young person knows.

Following an investigation, Joseph Johnson Sr. was charged with one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Johnson who turned himself in was given a $50,000 secured bond.

He is at the Wayne County jail and his first appearance is set for Friday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.