Former ECU kicker Verity claimed off waivers by Jacksonville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU kicker Jake Verity claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He’s been knocking on the door of an NFL gig after spending last season with the Baltimore Ravens and the Colts.

Verity is the Pirates all-time leading scorer with 352 points. He joins former ECU wide out Zay Jones with the Jags.

