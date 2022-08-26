Former ECU kicker Verity claimed off waivers by Jacksonville

Was with Colts through camp, claimed by Jags on Friday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU kicker Jake Verity claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He’s been knocking on the door of an NFL gig after spending last season with the Baltimore Ravens and the Colts.

Verity is the Pirates all-time leading scorer with 352 points. He joins former ECU wide out Zay Jones with the Jags.

