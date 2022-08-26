Former ECU coach and player Ruffin McNeill speaks about return to campus as a visitor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday night we heard from Mike Houston and Dave Doeren about N.C. State Special Assistant to the Head Coach Ruffin McNeill making his return to Dowdy-Ficklen stadium as a visitor next week.

Coach Ruff spoke Friday morning about the emotions, memories as a Pirate player and then coach, and just how strange it is to be going back as a visitor.

“As a player, and a coach, at one institution and now coaching against that has never happened before. Played on that turf and also coached on that turf so I am sure there will be some emotional feelings there,” says McNeill, “I was 17 years old the first time I played on that thing. That was many moons ago. So I am looking forward to that.”

Ruff was asked about his end as a coach at ECU, being relieved of his duties by then Athletic Director Jeff Compher at the end of the 2015 season.

“Disappointment, hurt, it was my alma mater. That part was tough. Made a lot of friends and family. So, it was tough I am only human with that. Never any negative words on that from my part. Things happen in this business I’ve been in it a long time,” says McNeill, “It was a challenging part in my life, but that is what life is. You have to learn to deal with it and how you handle them is what I think is most important. "

