ECU volleyball opens season with win

ECU 3, Furman 1
ECU volleyball opens season with win
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU volleyball opening its season Friday at home against Furman. It’s the pirate invitational to start the season.

A Shaylynn Hall kill helped take the 3rd set for ECU. Angeles Alderete had a match high 16 kills this one off the block helps them claim the 4th set.

After dropping the first, ECU wins its opener 3 sets to 1.

The pirates play Towson Friday evening around 730. ECU faces Norfolk State then Saturday afternoon.

