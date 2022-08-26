ECU blanks High Point, Higgins first win with the Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s soccer started the season with one of the toughest schedules in the country. Two games with top five teams Duke and South Carolina. The Pirates held their own.

ECU expected to carry the play Thursday night against High Point. They did.

Pirates got the first goal in the first half from Sydney Schnell their first of the year as a team.

They would double the lead on a wild play in the 2nd half. The ball bounces around, it crosses the line. The keeper grabs it and the goal stands up. Was told own goal. 2-0 ECU.

D.H. Conley grad Maeve English gets the clean sheet in the net. Pirates get their first win 2-0. It’s the first win for head coach Gary Higgins with the Pirates.

“Feels great obviously. It’s a team performance today I am extremely proud of the group first and foremost,” says ECU head women’s soccer coach Gary Higgins about his first win with the program, “We defended as a unit really, really well and played on the front foot this evening. We didn’t give High Point much time on the ball all over the field so yeah real team effort tonight.”

ECU is home again Sunday when they host Old Dominion. Kick off is at 5 PM.

