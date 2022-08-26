Ceremony held in honor of Montford Point Marines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Trailblazers in the history of the Marine Corps got a special tribute Thursday.

The Montford Point Marine Association and Camp Lejeune hosted a special ceremony in honor of the 80th celebration of the Montford Point Marines, who were the first African Americans in the Marine Corps.

They went through basic training at Montford Point, which today is called Camp Johnson.

Some of the original Montford Point Marines were in attendance Thursday, and although others may have passed away before receiving congressional honors, their families came to accept the honors on their behalf.

“My father comes in and says ‘give me a formation in the living room, tallest to the smallest,’” James Cook Jr., son of a Montford Point Marine recalls.

The special Montford Point Marine Day was designed to pay tribute to trailblazers like Cook Jr.’s father. Even though Cook Sr. is no longer with us, his son was able to receive the award from the Secretary of the Navy and Assistant Commandant on his father’s behalf.

“He was a by-the-book kind of guy,” Cook Jr. said. “And I was on the internet probably 24 hours non-stop researching the Montford Point Marines. I’m getting a call telling me, ‘you’re on the books,’ and I’m here... it’s just been unreal.”

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said as a Hispanic American who came to the U.S. in 1961, it was a great honor to be at the ceremony for the Montford Point Marines.

“To pay them tribute for the sacrifices they made throughout the years and the example they’ve set for thousands upon thousands of others who followed in their footsteps,” Del Toro said.

That example is still here today in one of the original Montford Point Marines, F.M. Hooper, as he reflected on his time on base.

“They had special platoons to set up Quonset huts and that’s where they were built. But there is a whole lot of history to this camp itself,” Hooper said.

The Marine Corps says 11 families were given congressional gold medals on behalf of original Montford Point Marines.

The Montford Point Marine Association says it believes there are other Montford Pointers still living that they are working to find so they can also be recognized.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.