Candlelight vigil to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul

A memorial to several troops killed in Afghanistan outside of Camp Lejeune.
A memorial to several troops killed in Afghanistan outside of Camp Lejeune.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An non-profit in Jacksonville is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the loss of 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack one year ago.

The organization, Remember Everyone Deployed is hosting the event which starts at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Congressman Greg Murphy, Senator Michael Lazzara, and friends of those killed in the airport bombing will speak.

