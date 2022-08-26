Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department identified its first case of monkeypox on Friday.

The Health Department is working with the patient and provider to identify and notify individuals who may be at risk due to close contact.

The patient is currently isolated, and no further information will be shared to protect the patient’s privacy.

In North Carolina, there are currently 288 cases.

The health department says monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.

