Beaufort County reports first case of monkeypox

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department identified its first case of monkeypox on Friday.

The Health Department is working with the patient and provider to identify and notify individuals who may be at risk due to close contact.

The patient is currently isolated, and no further information will be shared to protect the patient’s privacy.

In North Carolina, there are currently 288 cases.

The health department says monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surf City police identify man charged in woman’s murder
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
12 of the 36 people arrested
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 36 drug arrests in 3 months
Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident

Latest News

Showers for homeless
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges
Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide