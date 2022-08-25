WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th.

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in the photograph(s) is asked to call police at 910-938-6414, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.