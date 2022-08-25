WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business

The Jacksonville Police Department says this woman is a suspect in a theft at Priscilla...
The Jacksonville Police Department says this woman is a suspect in a theft at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th.(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th.

Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in the photograph(s) is asked to call police at 910-938-6414, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

