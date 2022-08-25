WATCH: Bald eagle seen going through airport security

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings. (Source: Elijah Burke /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) – Transportation Security Administration agents saw a non-traditional traveler go through airport security Monday - an apparent bald eagle.

Elijah Burke shared a video on Twitter of a traveler in Charlotte Douglas International Airport holding the large bird of prey.

The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet and flaps its wings.

“It was my girlfriend, Karleen, who pointed the eagle out to me,” Burke said.

TSA allows small pets, including birds, through security checkpoints, but their travel accommodations are set by each airline.

Some airlines allow small pets to accompany their owners in the cabin of the plane if their travel carrier meets size requirements, while other animals must travel in the cargo hold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet...
Bald eagle seen going through airport security
A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
WATCH: After police pursuit, suspect in box truck takes off on foot, gets hit by cruiser