Updated Drought Monitor shows continued improvement

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update continues to show the drought diminishing across much of North Carolina. Onslow, Jones, southern Duplin and Pender counties have now been removed from the “dry” status. The “moderate” drought conditions have been removed from all counties in North Carolina.
Thursday
Warm and muggy with isolated PM storms. High of 88. Wind SE 4-8. Rain chance 20%.
Friday
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. High of 86. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance 30%.
Saturday
Partly cloudy with isolated PM storms. High of 86. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance 30%.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy start with isolated showers. High of 87. Wind NW 7-15. Rain chance 20%.
