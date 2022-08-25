Updated Drought Monitor shows continued improvement

Most counties in eastern NC are now drought free
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Thursday morning’s Drought Monitor update continues to show the drought diminishing across much of North Carolina. Onslow, Jones, southern Duplin and Pender counties have now been removed from the “dry” status. The “moderate” drought conditions have been removed from all counties in North Carolina.

The latest drought monitor shows more improvements in eastern NC
The latest drought monitor shows more improvements in eastern NC(Jim Howard)
Moderate drought conditions for a few counties
Moderate drought conditions for a few counties(Jim Howard)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Thursday

Warm and muggy with isolated PM storms. High of 88. Wind SE 4-8. Rain chance 20%.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. High of 86. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday

Partly cloudy with isolated PM storms. High of 86. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance 30%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy start with isolated showers. High of 87. Wind NW 7-15. Rain chance 20%.

