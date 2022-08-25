Town of Wallace and veteran honor teen after returning American flag that blew down

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a simple act caught on a doorbell camera as a teenager stopped to pick up an American flag that had blown down, sparking an emotional meeting.

David Martin is the man who lives at the house where the flag blew down. He’s an Iraq and Afghanistan War veteran. When he saw the young man stop, pick up his flag, and place it back on his porch, he set out on a mission to find him and thank him.

“It didn’t mean anything to Aiden at the time, he was just doing his civic duty but it meant a lot more than he thought it did,” Martin said. “You always hear about bad things that people do, but you don’t hear about good things that people do so it was important to me to show him my thanks for what he did by recovering that flag.”

Aiden Murvin, who’s 15 years old, was skateboarding with two of his friends when he saw the flag on the ground.

“My dad, my uncle, my aunt, my great grandpa where all in the military and it just means a lot to me when people respect the flag and if I respect the flag myself,” Murvin said. “It’s the only way I can thank my family, really.”

Wednesday night the town of Wallace in Duplin County presented the young patriot with the flag that he returned to the veteran’s porch.

Martin says he was amazed by the teen’s appreciation for those who’ve fought for the flag because it’s rare to come across.

“I was actually kind of shocked because a lot of people don’t care or they don’t have respect for the flag that a lot of us do,” Martin said. “The meaning of flag on the ground is significant and for him to recover the flag that meant a lot to me.”

While Wallace police, fire, and medical officials honored Murvin for what he did, he says there should never be a second thought when it comes to respecting a symbol of our country.

“There’s a lot of people out there not just in military but in police forces, fire forces, EMT, who just really fight to protect us and all those other things. It doesn’t make sense why people disrespect it.”

Martin says it was Murvin’s troubled face when returning the flag to his front porch that got him choked up.

“He walks in the yard but on his face you can see the respect and concern that the flag was on the ground,” Martin said. “How careful he handled it, and how he placed it on the porch.”

