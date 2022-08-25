Surf City police searching for armed and dangerous man

Surf City police searching for armed and dangerous man
Surf City police searching for armed and dangerous man
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Surf City Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a person involved in a death investigation.

Police are considering the suspect who was caught on camera to be both armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on where he might be, contact the Surf City police department at (910) 328-7711.

Police say people should not approach the man, but tell officers about suspicious activity by calling 911.

