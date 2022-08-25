Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city.

Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies.

Police did not say if it was a person or animal bitten by the rabid fox.

Officials urge everyone to make sure their pets are current on their rabies shots and to never approach wild animals.

