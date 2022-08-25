POLICE: Car located, driver at large after police chase in OBX

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina is still looking for the driver who led them on a chase through the Outer Banks after finding the car at a vacant rental property.

On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., a Kill Devil Hills police officer says they noticed a silver Mercedes Benz with stolen or fake tags near the area of Landing Drive.

The officer tried to stop the driver around Colington Road, but they refused to stop, initiating a police pursuit. Officers ended the pursuit near the Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg because of traffic conditions and the concern for the public’s safety.

Based on tips from concerned citizens, KDH police found the Mercedes at a vacant rental property in Poplar Branch in Currituck. Investigators say the property owner was unaware of the car being on the property and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

Police have identified the driver as Mickel Mobley of Suffolk, Virginia. Warrants for Felony Speeding to Elude Arrest and Possession of Stolen Property have been issued for the 41-year-old’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing and investigators say additional charges are pending.

Suspect wanted for KDH police chase (Kill Devil Hills Police Department)

Anyone with information about Mobley’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at (252) 449-5337, the Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or visit the Crime Line tip line.

