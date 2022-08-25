Pine Knoll Shores says 6 swimmers pulled from rip current; 2 hospitalized

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Pine Knoll Shores says six swimmers were pulled from a rip current Thursday, two of whom had to be hospitalized.

The town says the rescues took place on the east end of the town, near the Windjammer.

WITN is told that all six were exhausted, one to the point where he couldn’t stand without help from a firefighter. Several of the swimmers were very sick as a result of saltwater.

“The victims were all swimming in a dangerous rip current, and 5 had no means of flotation. The person who did have flotation had a single styrofoam noodle,” the town said.

The town reports that all of the swimmers had only their heads above water, and one victim was bobbing under the water so much that the rescue jet ski initially did not see him.

“They were close to being lost.”

The fire captain said the sea was so calm and flat that a skiff could have been launched into the water.

The town reminds swimmers to keep these things in mind when they are in the water:

Do not go into the ocean without a means of flotation. It simply does not make sense in this environment unless you are an experienced ocean swimmer.

Learn to recognize a rip current. The FD crew says that the rip was so clearly obvious that anyone who took even a cursory look before entering the water would have seen it.

Do not mistake calm and flat seas as an indication that there is less risk of danger in the water. We are often asked why flags are yellow or red when the ocean is as flat as lake on a windless day. Today tells us why.

The chief told the town that all six people were in their mid-20s who came from Raleigh on a day trip.

“We have 6-7 weeks left of swimming season remaining. Let’s get to the finish line without a tragedy...” the town says.

