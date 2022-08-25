‘One of my greatest honors’: Rep. Murphy honors Army veteran

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rep. Greg Murphy recognized an Army veteran Thursday afternoon for his service to the United States.

Retired Army Sgt. John Tyson served in Afghanistan from January 2010 to February 2011 and was given multiple medals of accommodation.

While overseas, Tyson was promised that medals would be presented to him when he returned to the states.

Murphy made sure that happened Thursday as several of Tyson’s family members gathered to see him awarded with the medals.

Murphy says Tyson’s service will never be forgotten, especially by his two sons.

“It is one of my greatest honors to be able to honor those who have served our country, those who sacrifice so much to serve our great nation,” Murphy said. “Sergeant Tyson did just that; it was a great honor today to present to him his commemorative medals that commemorate the service that he gave to this country.”

Tyson was medically retired in 2016 due to injuries he sustained while in Afghanistan. Murphy says that is why the moment meant so much more.

