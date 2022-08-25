‘One of my greatest honors’: Rep. Murphy honors Army veteran

Rep. Greg Murphy with retired Army Sgt. John Tyson and his family
Rep. Greg Murphy with retired Army Sgt. John Tyson and his family(Jaylen Holloway/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rep. Greg Murphy recognized an Army veteran Thursday afternoon for his service to the United States.

Retired Army Sgt. John Tyson served in Afghanistan from January 2010 to February 2011 and was given multiple medals of accommodation.

While overseas, Tyson was promised that medals would be presented to him when he returned to the states.

Murphy made sure that happened Thursday as several of Tyson’s family members gathered to see him awarded with the medals.

Murphy says Tyson’s service will never be forgotten, especially by his two sons.

“It is one of my greatest honors to be able to honor those who have served our country, those who sacrifice so much to serve our great nation,” Murphy said. “Sergeant Tyson did just that; it was a great honor today to present to him his commemorative medals that commemorate the service that he gave to this country.”

Tyson was medically retired in 2016 due to injuries he sustained while in Afghanistan. Murphy says that is why the moment meant so much more.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
Surf City police arrest man wanted in woman’s murder
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

Latest News

Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
Officials broke ground on widening the 10-mile section of U.S. 17.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project
Craven County burglary suspect
Deputies looking for man who broke into home in Craven County on Thursday