North Carolina schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades

(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s education department says early-grade students made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year.

The gains announced on Thursday came during the first full school year of a new initiative contained within a 2021 state law designed to improve reading proficiency.

The Department of Public Instruction says children in kindergarten through third grade were formally assessed at the beginning and end of the school year, with the results compared to similar assessments in other states.

DPI says North Carolina students made greater gains over the year compared to students elsewhere.

