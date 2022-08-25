Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines

Montford Point Marines
Montford Point Marines(John Althouse | City of Jacksonville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Montford Point Marine Association will honor and recognize the first Black Marines who enlisted during World War II this morning in Jacksonville.

The event will take place Thursday at 8:00 a.m. at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Gardens

The observance will remember and honor the first African Americans who enlisted in the Marine Corps during WWII and trained at Camp Montford Point.

This year’s observance will honor eleven Marines with the Congressional Gold Medal.

