Houston and Doeren speak about Ruffin McNeill ahead of coach’s return to ECU as visitor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ruffin McNeill is the Special Assistant to Head Coach Dave Doeren at N.C. State. The former East Carolina defensive back and head football coach will make his return to campus as a visitor next Saturday. It’s the first time he comes to Dowdy-Ficklen as a foe with the Wolfpack.

“I wish he wasn’t wearing red. That’s the only negative,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Coach Ruff and I have known each other for quite a while, and he has always been supportive of me in my career. When I was hired, he called me, and was very helpful during the transition. Certainly I consider him a good friend and a mentor. A lot of these guys on my staff are very close with him, so, we care a lot about him. Like I said, the only negative is him wearing red. Other than that, I look forward to seeing him.”

“For Ruff, he and I are looking at practice like head coaches. We’re gonna go in there hey what you see today man? It’s great to have that,” says NC State head football coach Dave Doeren, “Not just on the field, but things off the field. Like hey what do you think about the this idea? Or what do you think about this here, or hey, traveling this week here’s what I’m doing, take a look at it. Let me know if you have any thoughts. Just having someone who’s been in my seat, that I trust and that will tell me the truth.”

McNeill will address the media on Friday morning about his return and we will have more with him about his return.

The Wolfpack shared they had Steelers legendary coach Bill Cowher at practice Thursday. Kick off is a week from Saturday at noon.

