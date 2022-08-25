Havelock man gets 15 years in prison for trafficking heroin & fentanyl

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and heroin from June 2017 through July 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Michael Hill pled guilty to the charges on March 29, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say that according to evidence, Hill, who was previously convicted of federal drug trafficking and a gun crime in 2012, was released from federal prison in April 2017 to begin a five-year term of supervised release.

Prosecutors say that once back in Havelock, Hill quickly began trafficking fentanyl and heroin and used drug money to open a business named Havelock Super Tire Store, as well as to collect new tires for the business.

WITN is told that Hill made it known he would pay one gram of fentanyl for each pair of new tires, which his drug customers would then steal from local businesses. He used the store to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, and assigned another store employee to help with the operation.

In 2018 and 2019, Havelock police officers made controlled buys of fentanyl from Hill and his employee, Marcus Padgette, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On July 10, 2019, officers, along with the DEA, searched the store and recovered more than 5-1/2 ounces of fentanyl and nearly 9-1/2 ounces of cocaine.

Hill’s car was also searched, WITN is told, where law enforcement found $10,000 in cash, a Rolex watch, and vehicle titles having an added value of more than $85,000.

Havelock Police Chief Chris Morning says the sentence represents “one small victory for the citizens of Havelock and surrounding counties. The war on drugs may never be won, but with strong partnerships between local, state and federal agencies, we can make a difference in our community, one conviction at a time.”

