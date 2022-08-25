Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project

Groundbreaking event for Highway 17 widening project
Groundbreaking event for Highway 17 widening project(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a project to widen Highway 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties.

State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway North of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.

Preconstruction has already started on the $86 million project. Officials say the project is vital to the tourism and economic development of northeastern North Carolina.

Work should be complete by the summer of 2026.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action

Latest News

Montford Point Marines
Montford Point Marine Association to recognize first Black Marines
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 25th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, August 25th at 4:30am
Surf City police searching for armed and dangerous man
Surf City police searching for armed and dangerous man
Police, fire, and medical officials gather to honor Wallace teen on Wednesday night.
Town of Wallace and veteran honor teen after returning American flag that blew down