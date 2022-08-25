Groundbreaking ceremony for Highway 17 widening project

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Area leaders and State Department of Transportation officials are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a project to widen Highway 17 in Martin and Beaufort Counties.

State officials say the project will widen 10.6 miles of the highway North of Highway 171 near the Old Ford community to the existing four lanes just south of Williamston.

Preconstruction has already started on the $86 million project. Officials say the project is vital to the tourism and economic development of northeastern North Carolina.

Work should be complete by the summer of 2026.

