Greenville woman among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville resident is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since they evacuated due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Peace Corps says Linda Jones is going to Morocco to be a youth in development volunteer.

“I love the fact that the Peace Corps is a longer commitment than other postgrad service programs. The two-year timeline allows for more time to integrate into host communities and strengthens programs put in place,” Jones said.

“I am hoping that working in the Peace Corps will help give me a more global perspective on matters of youth development and a better cultural understanding of this part of the world.”

WITN is told that Jones is a graduate of Boston College with a bachelor’s degree in history and art history.

The Peace Corps says it suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteer agency says its groups are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. After finishing a training that takes three months, volunteers will work together with their host communities on projects in one of six sectors: agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn said. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Morocco will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

