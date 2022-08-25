FEDS: Florida man who shot Nash County deputy convicted on gun charge

Deputy William Toney was shot in 2021 after a traffic stop on I-95.
Deputy William Toney was shot in 2021 after a traffic stop on I-95.(Nash County Sheriff's Office/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man on trial for shooting a Nash County deputy has been convicted on a gun charge while he faces state charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jarred Ford has been convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a gun. He is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other drug and traffic-related charges.

Federal prosecutors say that according to evidence, Ford was pulled over by a Nash County deputy in February 2021 for speeding on I-95. During the stop, there was a struggle, and Ford pulled out a Taurus 9mm pistol and fired several rounds. Deputy William Toney was hit multiple times, and in the shootout, Ford was also hit several times.

WITN is told that Ford was ultimately taken into custody and the gun was seized by law enforcement.

WRAL reported in 2021 that Ford is a Marine veteran who served in Iraq.

Toney recovered from his injuries and was returned back home.

More information about this story can be found here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
Surf City police arrest man wanted in woman’s murder
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

Latest News

Alder Marin-Sotelo
No bond for second brother charged with Wake Co. deputy’s murder
Craven County burglary suspect
Deputies looking for man who broke into home in Craven County on Thursday
The Town of Pine Knoll Shores says this photo was taken from the pier at the DoubleTree
Pine Knoll Shores says 6 swimmers pulled from rip current; 2 hospitalized
Back to school preparations in Greene County
Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses