FEDS: Florida man who shot Nash County deputy convicted on gun charge

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Florida man on trial for shooting a Nash County deputy has been convicted on a gun charge while he faces state charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jarred Ford has been convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a gun. He is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other drug and traffic-related charges.

Federal prosecutors say that according to evidence, Ford was pulled over by a Nash County deputy in February 2021 for speeding on I-95. During the stop, there was a struggle, and Ford pulled out a Taurus 9mm pistol and fired several rounds. Deputy William Toney was hit multiple times, and in the shootout, Ford was also hit several times.

WITN is told that Ford was ultimately taken into custody and the gun was seized by law enforcement.

WRAL reported in 2021 that Ford is a Marine veteran who served in Iraq.

Toney recovered from his injuries and was returned back home.

More information about this story can be found here.

