ECSU gets $172,000 in funding for campus library upgrades

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University’s library will begin two grant-funded projects in the fall to upgrade the facility and preserve the state’s history.

In total, the G.R. Little Library is getting $172,898 for both projects.

The university says the first project is to upgrade the facility with a self-checkout system, which allows for a more accurate and swift inventory collection.

The second is a digitizing of state records for the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center as a satellite location. This preserves state documents in a digital form for future generations.

WITN is told that all materials are scanned by technicians and uploaded to the DigitalNC website, which contains materials from libraries, museums and archives across North Carolina.

“Libraries are at the heart of our community and the university,” Dr. Juanita Spence, ECSU director of library services says. “They provide free access to information whether that’s books, resources, the internet, computers and more. We are improving the user experience through increased convenience and privacy, while also making our operations more efficient.”

The satellite location will be funded from Oct. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

ECSU says the projects were possible through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The grants were in line with the federal Library Services and Technology Act.

